How To Save Money Without Even Realising You're Doing it

According to the latest money advice being waged at millennials, you should have savings worth twice the size of your annual salary by the time you’re 35.

For some, that idea can sound quite ludicrous - what with rising student debt, expensive rent, bills to pay and the simple task of trying to have a life as well.

But to help you on your way, we’ve done a roundup of the most painless ways you can help yourself to save without ever really noticing that you’re doing it.

Check out what features your bank has to help you keep an eye on your spending

Sign up to text alerts with your bank, so that you know when you’re near your limit or when you’ve slipped into your overdraft.

Most banks will also give you a breakdown of your spending online. Most come in the form of a handy pie chart and will give you a percentage for how much you’re splashing on clothes, food, bills and entertainment. It might make for some hard viewing, but it’s incredibly useful.

Lloyds Bank also offers something called ‘save the change’ which rounds up all your spending to the nearest pound and then auto-sends it to a separate savings account.

While you probably won’t really notice it going out, the trick is to then make sure you don’t transfer it back to your account at the end of the month.

Use an app to help you save without really noticing