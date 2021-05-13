Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Home secretary Priti Patel.

A leading official in Unite the union has been suspended from the Labour Party after tweeting that Priti Patel should be “deported” for her treatment of refugees, HuffPost UK understands. Howard Beckett has apologised for saying the home secretary is “disgusting” in a now deleted tweet. Patel was born in London to Indian parents who fled to the UK from Uganda just before Idi Amin’s decision to deport all Asians. Beckett, Unite’s assistant general secretary, is running to replace Len McCluskey as general secretary, and sits on the Labour Party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC). A party spokesperson said “appropriate action will be taken” over Beckett’s comment. The full tweet said: ”Priti Patel should be deported, not refugees. She can go along with anyone else who supports institutional racism. She is disgusting.”

Looks like he's deleted it, but here's the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/HmuQSqKMN9 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) May 13, 2021

Beckett initially refused to back down, arguing that his tweet was "about society being able to do without anyone who promotes racism". However, he eventually removed, writing: "I'm very sorry for my earlier tweet. I was angry to see Muslim refugees being deported on the morning of Eid Al Fitr."

I’m very sorry for my earlier tweet. I was angry to see Muslim Refugees being deported on the morning of Eid Al Fitr. — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) May 13, 2021

Labour MP Navendu Mishra said: “Racism is unacceptable under any circumstances. “Sadly, we have a toxic Conservative government with a hostile agenda against people of colour. “We don’t beat racism by being racist towards people we disagree with. I am proud of my heritage so should everyone.” Left-wing campaigner and journalists Owen Jones said: “This is a truly disgraceful tweet. Yes, Priti Patel is a migrant and refugee bashing reactionary. “Anyone calling for a person of colour to be deported - regardless of their political record - doesn’t understand racism, at best, and needs a lot of education, to say the least. “Everyone on the left should be backing Steve Turner to be the next general secretary of Unite. He’s the standout candidate – rooted in working class struggle, a fighter for socialism, committed to anti racism.” A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes these allegations extremely seriously and appropriate action will be taken.”

Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images Unite's assistant general secretary Howard Beckett.