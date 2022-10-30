HS2 Investment Could Be Cut After 'Mistakes' Made By Liz Truss, Says Michael Gove

Jeff Overs/BBC via PA Media

Michael Gove has said investment in HS2 could be cut as a result of “mistakes” made by Liz Truss.

Speaking to Times Radio on Sunday, the levelling up secretary was asked whether the high speed rail link set to connect London to the West Midlands and the North could be cut.

“Ideally you don’t want to cut that long term capital investment because it helps contribute to economic growth and greater opportunity,” he said.

“But when we face the particular economic problems that we have at the moment, I’m sure that some capital spending will be cut.

“As a result of different factors, including mistakes that were made at the mini-Budget, we’ve got to make some decisions which will be painful.”

Louise Haig, Labour’s shadow transport secretary, said: “Have they learnt nothing?

“The last twelve years of failure to invest in the infrastructure our economy needs has held back growth and left our country poorer. Only Labour has a plan to deliver long-term growth and economic stability.”

Ahead of their autumn budget, Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50bn of spending cuts and tax hikes to fill a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.

According to the Resolution Foundation think-tank it would mean the per-person spending of departments such as transport, justice and local government would be slashed by around 9%.