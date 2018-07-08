POLITICS HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On Brexit? With Brexit on the horizon and little in the way of firm action, HuffPost UK asked the people of Birmingham whether they had changed their minds on the vote they made in the referendum. More Videos HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B... HuffPost Listens | What Does Community Mean To HuffPost Listens | Have Birmingham’s Budget Cuts H... HuffPost Listens | Have You Ever Experienced HuffPost Listens | Is Football Coming Home?