For The Love Of Huns: The 29 Hunniest Highlights Of 2021

Just some of the top hun moments of the year ITV/BBC/Channel 4

If you’ve been following Love Of Huns or Hunsnet on Instagram, we don’t need to tell you it’s been another year of quality hun content.

From Sharon tasering Jenny on t’cobbles of Coronation Street (”‘ave it!”) to Tommy Kitts’ comeback for Euro 2020, not to mention the arrival of the United Kingdolls with their earworm anthem UK Hun, there’s been a lot to keep us entertained.

So before we get ready to close out another year with cutla bottles of Echo Falls with the girlies, we’re reliving the hunniest highlights of 2021.

Enjoy dallyns!

1. When Linda Robson had this outburst on Loose Women

Ironic it's called loose women 😂 #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/uR8LdCh6HW — MVPNRS I was in London 1992 (@mvpnrs) October 21, 2021

2. When Kerry Katona felt very passionately about not weeing in the sea

'I think that it's really dirty and disgusting!'@KerryKatona7 feels very strongly that adults should NOT be weeing in the sea! She says it's 'disgusting' especially for the other people around you. pic.twitter.com/cLXUbwwuZ4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 12, 2021

3. When Mrs Grealish 69 made an appearance at the Euro 2020 final

4. When Atomic “Tommy Kitts” Kitten recorded a football version of Whole Again

5. When Iris made a return visit to The Morning and was just as explicit as the last time

6. When Bimini Bon Boulash took off Katie Price on Drag Race UK’s Snatch Game

.@Biminibabes does Katie Price better than Katie Price does Katie Price. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/OdWe2D6PV4 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) February 19, 2021

7. When Alison Hammond was so busy chatting, she forgot she was on the telly

"Am I on telly?" YES YOU ARE ALISON OMG pic.twitter.com/T8zEsYzn50 — This Morning (@thismorning) October 21, 2021

8. When Adele really wasn’t up for a duet with Peppa Pig

🎶 @Adele just dropped some devastating news about her new album… pic.twitter.com/2nW2dPjYfP — Ryan (@thisismeryan13) October 9, 2021

9. When Ruth Langsford and the Loose Women couldn’t resist a little dance

Ruth Langsford dancing has to be the TV moment of the year. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/92lx8kk1lA — Cal (@Panayisalad) February 18, 2021

10. When Faye was totally unbothered by a new arrival on Love Island

11. When Jenny from Gogglebox had a whole notebook to help her keep up with Line Of Duty

As Line of Duty continues tonight detective Jenny and her notebook try to solve the mystery 👀🕵️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/doWNx33UbN — Goggleboxfanpage (@goggleboxshow) April 18, 2021

12. When a Tipping Point contestant gave this ridiculous answer

I just saw this on TV and I actually cannot stop laughing pic.twitter.com/xswCrPZy9u — Zainudeen (@ZainudeenT) September 30, 2021

13. When Alesha Dixon absolutely stole the show on Drag Race UK

14. When Amanda Holden did a bit of self-promotion during her Eurovision appearance

15. When Tayce strutted down the street and this woman was stopped in her tracks

16. When AJ and Curtis Pritchard wanted to know how Trish was on Hollyoaks

17. When this man absolutely nailed an impression of Tanya Turner from Footballers’ Wives

18. When Miriam Margolyes let off an “enormous fart” on This Morning

You'll never believe why Miriam has Phillip and Holly in stitches 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NbtshihSe2 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 15, 2021

19. When Drag Race UK introduced us to UK Hun and it stayed in our heads for months after

20. When Gemma Collins made a typically understated appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show

James Veysey/Shutterstock

21. When Sharon literally tasered Jenny on Coronation Street

22. When Josie Gibson fell off a giant inflatable live on This Morning

23. When Kylie Minogue accidentally morphed into Charity Shop Sue

s’cuse me laydeh you’re meant to be spinning around and getting of my way pic.twitter.com/ReyzcOjRGS — ︎joe (@jxeker) October 6, 2021

24. When Alison Hammond turned up to interview Lady Gaga like this

Neil Mockford via Getty Images

25. When Tom Daley was spotted knitting in the Olympics crowd

Gold medal winner Tom Daley was knitting in the crowd while watching the Women's 3m Springboard Final @TomDaley1994 🧶 pic.twitter.com/reL8jvqLvr — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 1, 2021

26. When Davina McCall recreated her most famous meme

27. When Tayce ended up creating an evergreen meme

rupaul’s drag race uk rpdruk queen tayce the cheek the nerve the gall the audacity and the gumption funny meme reaction video pic.twitter.com/IXYjdZ5gzp — reaction videos (@memepatissier) January 28, 2021

28. When the staff of M&S Romford did more for marketing the store on TikTok than any TV advert