For The Love Of Huns: The 29 Hunniest Highlights Of 2021

If you’ve been following Love Of Huns or Hunsnet on Instagram, we don’t need to tell you it’s been another year of quality hun content.
From Sharon tasering Jenny on t’cobbles of Coronation Street (”‘ave it!”) to Tommy Kitts’ comeback for Euro 2020, not to mention the arrival of the United Kingdolls with their earworm anthem UK Hun, there’s been a lot to keep us entertained.
So before we get ready to close out another year with cutla bottles of Echo Falls with the girlies, we’re reliving the hunniest highlights of 2021.
Enjoy dallyns!
1. When Linda Robson had this outburst on Loose Women
2. When Kerry Katona felt very passionately about not weeing in the sea
3. When Mrs Grealish 69 made an appearance at the Euro 2020 final
4. When Atomic “Tommy Kitts” Kitten recorded a football version of Whole Again
5. When Iris made a return visit to The Morning and was just as explicit as the last time
6. When Bimini Bon Boulash took off Katie Price on Drag Race UK’s Snatch Game
7. When Alison Hammond was so busy chatting, she forgot she was on the telly
8. When Adele really wasn’t up for a duet with Peppa Pig
9. When Ruth Langsford and the Loose Women couldn’t resist a little dance
10. When Faye was totally unbothered by a new arrival on Love Island
11. When Jenny from Gogglebox had a whole notebook to help her keep up with Line Of Duty
12. When a Tipping Point contestant gave this ridiculous answer
13. When Alesha Dixon absolutely stole the show on Drag Race UK
14. When Amanda Holden did a bit of self-promotion during her Eurovision appearance
15. When Tayce strutted down the street and this woman was stopped in her tracks
16. When AJ and Curtis Pritchard wanted to know how Trish was on Hollyoaks
17. When this man absolutely nailed an impression of Tanya Turner from Footballers’ Wives
18. When Miriam Margolyes let off an “enormous fart” on This Morning
19. When Drag Race UK introduced us to UK Hun and it stayed in our heads for months after
20. When Gemma Collins made a typically understated appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show
21. When Sharon literally tasered Jenny on Coronation Street
22. When Josie Gibson fell off a giant inflatable live on This Morning
23. When Kylie Minogue accidentally morphed into Charity Shop Sue
24. When Alison Hammond turned up to interview Lady Gaga like this
25. When Tom Daley was spotted knitting in the Olympics crowd
26. When Davina McCall recreated her most famous meme
27. When Tayce ended up creating an evergreen meme
28. When the staff of M&S Romford did more for marketing the store on TikTok than any TV advert
29. When Judi Love brought twerking to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom
[h/t @loveofhuns & @hunsnet]