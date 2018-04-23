Hundreds Of KFC Restaurants Still Not Offering Full Menu Months After Delivery Issues

Two months after a delivery error forced two-thirds of KFC restaurants to close, it would appear things still haven’t returned to normal for the chain. In fact, less than half of its 900 UK restaurants are offering the full menu - with wraps, gravy and even salad missing in some stores.

A KFC spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost UK that as of today over 260 restaurants have been restored to a full menu, putting the total number of stores offering a full menu at nearly 400.

“Following the distribution challenges DHL experienced, disruption to some of our restaurants has continued, meaning some items have been temporarily unavailable,” they said. “Our remaining restaurants will have 98% of the menu available by next week.”