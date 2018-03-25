Jeremy Hunt Backs 10-Year Funding Deal For NHS

. @Jeremy_Hunt tells @Peston more money for the NHS will have to come from higher taxes or growth of the economy. #Peston pic.twitter.com/t1HPgHTX01

Jeremy Hunt has called for a 10-year funding deal for the NHS amid speculation the Government could back a ring-fenced tax rise to provide a cash boost.

The Health and Social Care Secretary said a long-term deal would help the country cope with the challenges of Britain’s ageing population.

He said the possibility of a tax earmarked for the NHS was popular with voters - but only if they were convinced there was going to be reform.

In a sign the argument within Government may be going in that direction, the Sunday Times reported that Theresa May will back extra NHS spending - and a senior Cabinet source told the newspaper a special tax is “still on the table”.

Hunt told the ITV’s Peston On Sunday show: “We are a taxpayer-funded system so, in the end, if we are going to get more resources into the NHS and social care system, it will have to come through the tax system or growth in the economy.”

The announcement of a multi-billion-pound increase in funds could be timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the NHS in July.

But Hunt told Robert Peston it was “premature” to speculate that a £4 billion-a-year boost will be announced.

He said: “There’s no doubt that NHS staff right now are working unbelievably hard and they need to have some hope for the future, but their real concern is this rather crazy way that we have been funding the NHS over the last 20 years - which has basically been feast or famine.”

The ageing population meant that in 10 years’ time there will be a million more people aged over 75, he said.

“The question is: do we want to approach that challenge in a strategic way where we move beyond this feast or famine and look at it in a structured way, and I think, if we do that, we will get a much better deal for taxpayers and be much fairer to the staff on the NHS.”