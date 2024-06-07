I Am A Chef, This Is The Secret To Cooking Bacon Restaurant-Style

LauriPatterson via Getty Images

Bacon is one of the most popular breakfasts in the UK, and with good reason. A few rashers placed in a sarnie with lashings of butter or a sauce of your choice? An unreal combination, tbh.

However, according to one chef, we’ve been getting something wrong when it comes to cooking bacon and it all comes down to how we cook it.

Posting on the /r/Cooking subreddit, user CleopatrasBungus asked: “What are some kitchen hacks that chefs use in the industry that home cooks would benefit from?”, and one chef really stepped up with their bacon hack.

The best way to cook bacon, according to a chef

User thePHTucker said: “Bake your bacon. It’s much more consistent, and there’s less chance of splatter burns. Any restaurant that cooks bacon in large amounts is going to cook it this way.”

To do this, line your baking pan with parchment paper, set the oven between 190-200°C for around 15-18 minutes, making sure to turn the bacon halfway through and cook until your desired level of crispiness is reached.

Oven cooked bacon can be stored in a sealed container and refrigerator for up to two days.

The best type of bacon to cook with

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent time in the supermarket looking at all the different types of bacon, wondering which one is best for your dish.

Well, thankfully, the folks at BBC Good Food have exactly the answer that we’re looking for. They said: “To achieve super-crispy bacon, opt for the streaky kind. It can be used in salads, crumbled over macaroni cheese or sprinkled on soups.”