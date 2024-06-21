I Just Learned How To Properly Juice A Lemon Without A Juicer And It's Genius

Monica Bertolazzi via Getty Images

As somebody that puts lemon juice in tea, rice, and every chicken dish I ever cobble together, let me tell you: there is never enough lemon juice to satiate my zesty needs.

With all of that being said, I don’t own a juicer. It’s not necessary, it’s not essential, but it does make the whole juicing process a little faster. I just keep forgetting to pick one up when I’m at the shops.

However, one genius, one utter SAINT, has shared his hack to thoroughly juicing a lemon without a juicer and let me tell you, lives were changed.

How to properly juice a lemon without a juicer

TikTok user Michael Hayes, who has over a million followers, shared his tip for juicing a lemon without a juicer.

For his method, he simply slices a lemon in half and then puts it between tongs, and then squeezing.

How. Did. I. Not. Think. Of. This.

I did immediately run to the kitchen to try this and honestly, it worked a treat. Pretty ideal for doing directly over a pan or even just a cup of ginger tea. Obsessed.

The chef also urged people not to throw out broccoli stalks and instead, sauté them in soy sauce for a side dish that tastes “just like sautéed onions.”

Unreal.

Health benefits of lemons

Thinking of becoming a fiend like I am and adding lemons to everything? Well, as well as being delicious and adding a tonne of flavour to dishes, lemons are also great for your health.

According to WebMD, lemons can:

Be an ideal source of vitamin C

Help to maintain iron levels and prevent amenia

Prevent kidney stones

Improve your complexion

Reduce your risk of heart disease

Support the immune system

Lower blood pressure

Reduce risk of diabetes