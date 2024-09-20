I Just Learned What Actually Causes Baby Brain And I'm Stunned

Unsplash

You may have heard a new mother putting their forgetfulness or disorientation down to “baby brain” during pregancy and even in the months afterwards, but is it real, and what actually causes it?

While it was debated for a long time, back in 2022 scientists confirmed that yes, baby brain is real and it can cause forgetfulness and an inability to maintain focus for prolonged periods of time.

Although it may be tempting to simply put this down to the life-changing experience of having a baby and everything that comes along with becoming a parent, it’s actually a little deeper than that and quite fascinating.

So, what actually causes baby brain?

The 2022 study found that there is a strong relationship between the surges in pregnancy hormones and changes to the architecture in the brain involved with contemplation and daydreaming.

Apparently, this happens to prepare the mother for becoming a parent.

Science Alert explained: “Pregnancy hormones don’t just tweak the brain’s ‘thinking’ cells: They appear to change the very way the brain networks together.

“These changes are most pronounced between regions of the brain referred to collectively as the Default Mode Network, which activates when focusing shifts from the outside world to inner thoughts.”

Additionally, the researchers looked to discover what benefits this process actually bring to the child once born, and the responses from new mothers suggested that baby brain may actually facilitate behavioural changes that make those stressful months of adjusting to a newborn just a little easier.

The authors said: “These findings suggest that the neural changes of pregnancy may render a blueprint that facilitates the subsequent development of the mother-infant relationship, which could then potentially be further reinforced by the interaction with the infant.”