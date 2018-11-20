HUFFPOST VIDEO

I Set Up A Father-Friendly Parenting Group So Dads Won't Feel Alone

Go to any town or city across the UK and you’ll quickly find a mother and child group, but for dads with babies, toddlers and young children, there aren’t always similar opportunities. Dan Flanagan who lives in Worthing, West Sussex, is hoping to change that with a new father and child social group called Dad La Soul. Dan was struggling to connect with his son as he juggled a busy work life in London with domestic responsibilities. When that threatened his mental health and family’s well being he set up 'Dad La Soul'. A father-friendly parenting group to help dad’s connect with their children and to show them that they’re not alone.