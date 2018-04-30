The boss of the Iceland supermarket chain has found himself at the centre of a strange smear campaign run by a Malaysian palm oil lobby group.

Richard Walker, who has been in the post for three years, was mocked for “inheriting” Iceland from his father, who founded it, and has been branded a scaremonger in a string of tweets and videos.

The group, called Faces Of Palm Oil, began sending messages to the managing director on April 10, a day after the company announced it wanted to be the first UK supermarket chain to remove palm oil from its own-brand products this year.

The campaign, which says it fighting on behalf of 650,000 “small Malaysian farmers”, began its offensive with a thread of tweets dismissing claims Walker had made in a promotional video about deforestation and the impacts of palm oil on wildlife.

The tweets were followed by video, posted on YouTube, in which Walker is derided for having “inherited from daddy a trust fund called Iceland”, and for flying to Borneo to “lecture Malaysians about the environment”.

“Richard only wants to attack poor palm oil small farmers in Africa & Asia,” the video claims.