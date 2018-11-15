Idris Elba Doll Worth £850 Looks Nothing Like Idris Elba And People Are Losing It

Who’s this doll supposed to resemble? We’re not sure either, but we know it’s not Idris Elba.

Twitter / Emperis

Despite what you might think, the disturbing figurine really was supposed to be modelled after the actor, recently voted People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. Twitter is not happy, and is consequently giving Emperis, the doll manufacturer, a grand roasting for their half-hearted efforts to depict the 46-year-old ‘Yardie’ director.

Twitter / Emperis Just chillin.

It all started when Twitter user @courtdanee2 alerted the internet to the cursed image.

This doll is supposed to be Idris? Somebody getting fired. pic.twitter.com/VsFXlmRibW — Court 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ (@courtdanee2) November 13, 2018

The Twittersphere very rapidly descended into a state of distress.

Idris Elba looking at that doll... pic.twitter.com/5Zy4bGobHb — Box Fan On High All Year Round (@TerrellChuggs) November 13, 2018

im staring at that doll like pic.twitter.com/zL2fLRvzYJ — T. (@torrielilina) November 13, 2018

Why they make him look like the black mr. bean? pic.twitter.com/kQlE3Mx3mV — Matt Irish (@MattIrish2) November 13, 2018

We were reminded of things we wanted to forget.

We want to believe there was some kind of misunderstanding... and if it was accidentally modelled off of someone who wasn’t Idris, there are a lot of potential contenders for who it could have been. Here are some people who the doll bears a greater resemblance to than Idris... 1. Lou Myers, a.k.a. Mr Gaines from ‘A Different World’

NBC via Getty Images

2. Romany Malco, from ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Am I the only one that thinks he looks exactly like Romany Malco? pic.twitter.com/a5lxBMEiQw — Maurice Mitchell (@mauricem1972) November 14, 2018

3. Damon Wayans, a.k.a. Michael Kyle on ‘My Wife And Kids’

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

4. Montel Williams, talk show host and TV personality

Jim Spellman via Getty Images

Idris even endorsed this one himself, tweeting without need for context:

5. Jeff Goldblum, a.k.a. ‘The Fly’

Monica Schipper via Getty Images

We would have believed it over Idris. 6. Hollywood Golden Age legend Yule Brenner

PA Archive/PA Images

7. Jafar, quick-witted antagonist of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

Remind me of jafar for some reason pic.twitter.com/rEbIZkBy62 — reverie aimes (@realglowed) November 14, 2018

8. This ‘Thunderbirds’ puppet: