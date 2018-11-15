Idris Elba Doll Worth £850 Looks Nothing Like Idris Elba And People Are Losing It

Who’s this doll supposed to resemble? We’re not sure either, but we know it’s not Idris Elba.
Despite what you might think, the disturbing figurine really was supposed to be modelled after the actor, recently voted People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.
Twitter is not happy, and is consequently giving Emperis, the doll manufacturer, a grand roasting for their half-hearted efforts to depict the 46-year-old ‘Yardie’ director.
It all started when Twitter user @courtdanee2 alerted the internet to the cursed image.
The Twittersphere very rapidly descended into a state of distress.
We were reminded of things we wanted to forget.
We want to believe there was some kind of misunderstanding... and if it was accidentally modelled off of someone who wasn’t Idris, there are a lot of potential contenders for who it could have been.
Here are some people who the doll bears a greater resemblance to than Idris...
1. Lou Myers, a.k.a. Mr Gaines from ‘A Different World’
2. Romany Malco, from ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’
3. Damon Wayans, a.k.a. Michael Kyle on ‘My Wife And Kids’
4. Montel Williams, talk show host and TV personality
Idris even endorsed this one himself, tweeting without need for context:
5. Jeff Goldblum, a.k.a. ‘The Fly’
We would have believed it over Idris.
6. Hollywood Golden Age legend Yule Brenner
7. Jafar, quick-witted antagonist of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’
8. This ‘Thunderbirds’ puppet:
Like, really, still a closer resemblance than Idris.
If you were interested in buying the Idris doll for the grand sum £850, unfortunately you’re out of luck as it’s no longer being advertised on Emperis’ website.
The dollmakers told Metro.co.uk that there were only a few models left when the figurine went on sale on 5 November, adding: “Idris Elba is a British actor we have always admired. Our doll was inspired by him leading to our artistic interpretation.”
We can’t argue with that.
Of his Sexiest Man Alive title, Idris said: “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’ Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today’.
“But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”
After this, we just hope his ego is intact.