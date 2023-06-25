If You're Hoping For An Upgrade On Your Next Flight, Avoid These Shoes

Aitor Diago via Getty Images

What to wear to the airport is a surprisingly hot topic, with some people buying outfits specifically for travelling in and others opting for whatever feels most comfortable – usually joggers or leggings.

However, according to one flight attendant, what you wear to travel in can actually make a huge difference to how you travel.

In fact if you’re ever hoping for a boost up to first class, there are certain dos and don’ts you must follow.

Speaking to the Express, former flight attendant Celina Bedding revealed that when passengers are dressed “smarter”, they’re more likely to be upgraded to first class.

This is because the cabin crew actively “look for people who they understand won’t disturb the other passengers that actually paid for those expensive seats”. Hmm.

What to wear to be upgraded to first class on a flight

So, if you’re hoping to be upgraded, the dress code is basically smart casual. Our favourite vague descriptor.

Bedding recommended that holidaymakers wear something along the lines of jeans and a blazer. She added that casual work or business attire is often a good option, but in these warmer months, long dresses “always look nice”.

When it comes to footwear, you might be holiday-ready in flip-flops or sandals but the former flight attendant said that these, along with open-toed shoes, should be avoided.

Instead, she advised wearing flat, close-toed shoes that are practical but still relatively stylish.

Finally, bad news for those of us who enjoy wearing elasticated clothes when we travel, joggers and leggings are a no-no, apparently.

Her advice echoes that of the Post Office, which offered travel tips for those looking to get an upgrade, and dressing smart was top of the list. In fact, they said “the surest way to avoid an upgrade is to wear shorts or a tracksuit”.

Other tips they shared for bagging an upgrade included checking in early (as you can bag better seats), asking for an upgrade politely (because if you don’t ask, you don’t get) and being loyal to a particular airline.

They explained: “Regular flyers who are members of a frequent flyer scheme and build up their air miles to reach gold or premier status are right at the front of the queue when it comes to upgrades.”

Some flyers try to bribe their way to first class

Some TikTokers have been trying a slightly different technique to get upgraded to first class.

One such TikTok creator, known as Xtravels, checked how many business seats were available before boarding his flight and bought Starbucks gift cards for the attendants in the hopes of being upgraded.

He didn’t get upgraded to business class but he did get a full exit row to himself with plenty of legroom and states it was worth the $130 he spent on gift cards.