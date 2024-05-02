If You Can't Stop Biting Your Nails, This Fact About What It Does To Your Teeth Will Make You Quit

While it’s often written off as just being a bad habit, nail biting is a little more complex than it seems on the surface.

According to Holland & Barrett: “Sometimes nail biting may be a sign of emotional or mental stress.

“Nail biting can be common in people who are nervous, anxious or feeling down. It may be used as a way to cope with these feelings – amongst many other things.”

This can make breaking the habit especially difficult as it means letting go of a reliable coping mechanism but when we bite our nails, we’re putting ourselves at risk of a range of diseases.

The health risks of biting your nails

Salmonella and E.coli

Yes, really.

According to Richard Scher, M.D who spoke with Men’s Health: “Your nails harbour all sorts of germs. In particular, a family of bacteria called enterobacteriaceae—which includes salmonella and E. coli—tends to thrive in the cosy crevice beneath the tips of your nails.

“When you bite your nails, those bacteria end up in your mouth and gut, where they can cause gastro-intestinal infections that lead to diarrhoea and abdominal pain.”

Yikes.

Chips, cracks and tooth breakages

While biting your nails isn’t good for nail beds and nails themselves, it can also be really harmful for your teeth. Anna Peterson, a dentist and dental therapist said in a TikTok video: ”[Nail biting] can cause chips, cracks and breakages on your teeth.”

She also warned that it can result in the teeth breaking as the pressure and stress applied to teeth when you bite your nails can cause the tooth to resorb which can eventually lead to the tooth falling out.

Fungal infections

According to Health: “A skin infection called paronychia can occur after an injury to the nail area from biting or picking at the nail or trimming or pushing back the cuticle too far.

“If left untreated, paronychia can cause pus to build up and your nail to look yellow or green”

This can then lead to an abscess, retraction or loss of cuticle and tender nail fold.

How to stop biting your nails

Of course, all of this doesn’t change the habit of a lifetime and knowing it won’t stop you absentmindedly having a quick nibble during a stressful time.

Luckily, Psych Central has 7 tips for those looking to stop biting their nails:

Start small — try to just gradually work through the nails. Instead of stopping entirely, consider just not biting your thumbnails first and moving through the rest at your own pace

Get a professional manicure. Psych Central said: “Spending money to have attractive nails can make you not want to bite them”

Keep your nails short

Use safe but bitter-tasting nail polish

If you’re still struggling to stop due to anxiety or stress, speak to your GP for support.

Help and support: