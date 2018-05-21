Seeing as the pic is being tweeted everywhere I may as well join in. My portrait of the new Lord Mayor of Sheffield @MagicMagid pic.twitter.com/Y3eOFdJrip — chris saunders (@snappersaunders) May 17, 2018

As the lord mayor’s ceremonial chain was laid on Magid Magid’s shoulders, a ripple of confusion reverberated around Sheffield Town Hall. Not because those attending the civic occasion were alarmed about a grinning 28-year-old Somali refugee from the Green Party being elevated to high office in their city. No. The audience had been rather blindsided by the doom-laden tones of Imperial March - the Star Wars music for baddies - bellowing out of the speakers. But Magid, now the city’s youngest lord mayor, has no interest in conforming to your expectations of him. That’s not really why he wanted the job. “I’m just a fan and I wanted to do something different,” he says, as he looks ahead to 12 months in the public-facing role. “I might piss people off and I accept that.” Magid is used to swimming against the tide. He came to the Brexit-backing northern city of Sheffield with his mum and five siblings in 1994 when he was just five, having fled war-torn Somalia and spent six months in an Ethiopian refugee camp. He spoke not one word of English when he started school. “We made Sheffield our home,” he says. “My mum left her friends, her family and her identity, but she had to do what was best for her children. “No mother would take their kids to another country if it wasn’t needed.” While a largely positive experience, the transition from dodging chaos in the Horn of Africa to living in a relatively-sleepy terrace in South Yorkshire was not all plain sailing. He faced racism. “Growing up in Sheffield, apart from when I was very little and couldn’t speak English, I had an amazing childhood,” he says. “Of course, there are going to be shit experiences in every child’s life. Have I experienced that kind of aggression before? Of course, I have.” Magid went on to study aquatic zoology at Hull University, where he was voted student union president and the representative for around 20,000. While he was a Green Party member, his ten predecessors were Labour.

magid magid Magid Magid on his first day as lord mayor his ceremonial lord mayor robes

He says he “just cared about issues” such as the environment and housing and “didn’t give a shit about party politics”. Magid nonetheless discovered his interest in politics was intensifying. “I used to wonder who watched the Daily Politics,” he says. “For me, it was the pinnacle of the most boring thing on television. Fast-forward a couple of years and it was me – I watched the Daily Politics. “The rise of UKIP and all the rhetoric that was used was really hurtful to me. They were legitimising racism and everything that I was standing against. “I couldn’t just sit on the sidelines. It was a case of ‘if you don’t do politics then politics will do you’.” Magid, who is a councillor for the 50% student Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward and a black, Muslim immigrant, refuses to hide away and is serious about using his new job to change perceptions of BAME people. He is used to the public glare having recruited an army of fans as a contestant on Channel 4′s fugitive reality TV show, The Hunted. “Of course there have been racists saying ‘it is a shame we have got someone like this in’ and saying racist, xenophobic stuff, which is expected,” he says. “But do you know what it is? Those are the people that I want to appeal to. It’s not a case of ‘fuck you, you racist, I don’t want to speak to you again’. Where are we going to get with that? “I want people to see that being different is a positive thing. Immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers – they all enrich our society and without them, the country would not be great. “We need to acknowledge that and instead of fearing change, we need to highlight the positives and get behind it. “There has been some racism in the far right media but I expected that. 99% of the response has been amazing.” Magid does not see Brexit as being driven by xenophobia and feels that northern communities’ Euroscepticism is misunderstood. “People wanted change – and rightly so,” he says. “They didn’t know what that change was going to be. If you have people from the government down south in suits telling you your life is going to get worse if you don’t vote remain, they just thought ‘my life is already bad, you’re cutting our budgets and you’re fucking up the NHS’ and we want change.” As lord mayor, which is a ceremonial role, he will speak at a string of official functions as well as doing the usual plaque-unveilings.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Magid is inviting members of the public to join him as his 'plus one' at official functions