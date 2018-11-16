Sucking Your Child's Dummy Is The Best Way To Clean It, Study Suggests

It may sound gross, but giving your child’s dummy a quick suck to clean it, rather than sterilising it, could boost their health, new research suggests.

The study looked at an antibody called IgE among children and surveyed their parents about dummy-cleaning methods. IgE is related to allergic responses in the body and although there are exceptions, higher IgE levels indicate a higher risk of having allergies and allergic asthma, the researchers said.

Children whose parents sucked their dummy clean were found to have lower IgE levels than kids whose dummies were sanitised, suggesting they may have a lower risk of allergies.