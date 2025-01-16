If You're About To Lose It With Your Kids, This Psychologist-Backed Tip Could Help

🔗One thing that can really impact a relationship in parenting is how you form a team. Sometimes we may try to step in when we see one caregiver getting overwhelmed, but the other person can feel hurt and their own authority stripped in front of their child (or grandchild, etc). 📰Good news! There is a way to handle this easily! Have a discussion where both of you agree to let the other caregiver step in by using an agreed upon nonverbal signal that your child does NOT know about. In our house, we gently touch the other persons shoulder- but this could be anything! 🚨Both caregivers have to agree to the plan, as well as not getting upset when the other person feels they need to “tap in.” They also have to agree to “tap out,” when the other feels it is needed. We all get upset, we are human! But working together makes the job easier! ✨Want to know more about parenting together? Comment “TOG123” and we will send you our blog with helpful tips! ✨Follow @mindandchild for more quick tips!✨ #parenting #parentingtips #marriageadvice #partnershipgoals #parentingwithintention #parentingwithpurpose #gentleparenting #consciousparenting #parentingexpert #mindfulmum #tantrums #emotionalregulation #fatherhood #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #motherhoodrising #marriageproblems #dadlife #momlife #momsover30 #momsover40 #conflictresolution #familygoals #familylife #parentingtheshitoutoflife #parentingsupport #parenthelp #help #stressmanagement