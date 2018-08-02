Could IKEA's New City Centre Shops Change The Way We Buy Flatpack Furniture?

Ever since the first IKEA store opened in Britain in 1987 in Warrington, the Swedish flatpack moguls have become as well known for their out-of-town warehouse locations as they have for their Billy bookcase.

Synonymous with industrial estates, car park queues, and relationship-saving meatballs, no one in their right mind would ever consider just ‘popping in’ to an IKEA. That is unless you fancy having an almighty argument.

No, a trip to IKEA is a rite of passage, a full weekend commitment that involves borrowing the car and having a well-thought-out game plan.

But is all that about to change?