I'm A Breast Cancer Survivor. Here's What I Wish I'd Known About Self-Checks

From pink ribbon runs to high-profile figures like Wanda Sykes and, more recently, supermodel Linda Evangelista opening up about their journeys with the disease, it feels like now more than ever we’re clued up about breast cancer.

However, recent research commissioned as part of Avon’s Global Boob Census has revealed that this might not be the case. Coinciding with the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this year’s Global Boob Census has revealed that over a third (34%) of women in the UK don’t check their breasts regularly – and 10% have never checked their breasts at all.

These findings are concerning, but they don’t end there.

A quarter of women asked said they don’t feel confident in spotting a sign of breast cancer when they check their breasts (with 18-24 year-olds feeling the least confident), while one in six has never been taught how to check. Of those that had, only a third (33%) were taught in a medical or educational setting – while just over half received such information from either a family member, a TV show or through their own online research.

Gina’s story

"It's so important to speak openly about checking – we need to make it part of every woman's daily routine."

Mum of four from Liverpool Gina first thought something was wrong after she felt what she thought was a cyst on her breast. “Eventually it got bigger and bigger,” she says. “That’s when I went to the doctor, who gave me a triple assessment: a mammogram, a physical check and a biopsy.”

Days later her results came back, and doctors confirmed that Gina had grade 2 breast cancer.

Gina required radiotherapy and a lumpectomy, which is an operation to remove the tumour/cancerous tissue as opposed to a mastectomy, where the entire breast is removed. “I underwent surgery in April, and during this time my husband left me, making it an especially hard time,” Gina explains.

An Avon ambassador for 25 years, 51-year-old Gina uses TikTok to update followers on her journey and advocate for women to check their breasts more often.

“It’s so important to speak openly about checking – we need to make it part of everyone’s daily routine,” she says. “Check your boobs! Check them when you’re in the shower, or send a text to boob crew 88 – it’s a free reminder to check your boobs monthly.”

“If you think it’s a cyst, leakage, or anything out of the ordinary, go and get it checked out. The earlier you check it, the better.”

For people who may already be dealing with breast cancer, Gina has a message: “Stay positive, and don’t let it drag you down,” she says. “Make sure you have a great support network around you – and don’t be afraid to reach out for help.”

There’s still work to do

It might feel like we know more about breast cancer than ever, but Avon’s research shows that too many of us aren’t putting this information into action. According to Breast Cancer Now, around 55,000 women and 400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK, and recognising how our bodies might be changing is vital. “When it comes to breast cancer, awareness and early detection saves lives,” Angela Cretu, Avon’s CEO says. “With social media proving to be a key place for people to learn about breast health, it is important that this information comes from trusted sources.”

“That’s why Avon is collaborating with medical professionals, educators, and our network of charity partners across the world,” she continues. “Together we can help inspire people from a young age to know what to look for and how to seek help if they have any concerns.”