With just days to go until this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ kicks off, show bosses have remained tight-lipped on who will be heading to the jungle.

There have been plenty of rumours of course, but now it looks as though this year’s full line-up has leaked ahead of the official announcement next week.

According to The Sun, the 2018 series is set to feature an ‘X Factor’ runner-up, a former football manager and a certain Chaser.

Here’s the full leaked list of the (still unconfirmed) 2018 ‘I’m A Celebrity’ campmates:

NICK KNOWLES - ‘DIY SOS’ presenter