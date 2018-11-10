With just days to go until this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ kicks off, show bosses have remained tight-lipped on who will be heading to the jungle.
There have been plenty of rumours of course, but now it looks as though this year’s full line-up has leaked ahead of the official announcement next week.
According to The Sun, the 2018 series is set to feature an ‘X Factor’ runner-up, a former football manager and a certain Chaser.
Here’s the full leaked list of the (still unconfirmed) 2018 ‘I’m A Celebrity’ campmates:
NICK KNOWLES - ‘DIY SOS’ presenter
FLEUR EAST - Singer, ‘X Factor’ runner-up
JAMES MCVEY - The Vamps pop star
ANNE HEGERTY - Chaser ‘The Governess’ on ‘The Chase’
HARRY REDKNAPP - Former football manager
RITA SIMONS - Actress, best known for playing Roxy Mitchell in ‘EastEnders’
MALIQUE THOMPSON-DWYER - Actor, Plays Prince McQueen in ‘Hollyoaks’
SAIR KHAN - Actress, plays Alya Nazir in ‘Coronation Street’
EMILY ATACK - Actress, best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in ‘The Inbetweeners’
Another three unknown celebrity campmates will join the show, according to the Sun. One top secret name will arrive on launch night, with another two names rocking up later in the series.
One person who definitely won’t be heading Down Under is Ant McPartlin, who is focusing on his recovery following his arrest for drink driving.
Instead, Holly Willoughby will be stepping in to co-host the ITV show with Declan Donnelly.
The ‘This Morning’ star revealed Ant has given her his seal of approval to host this year’s series.
She said: “It’s a tricky situation in many ways. Ant was part of the discussion from the off.
“He’s happy that I’m looking after it until he gets back. It does help that we all know each other. I think I’m A Celeb will be more weird for Dec than for me. He’s only ever worked with Ant.”