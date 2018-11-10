ENTERTAINMENT
10/11/2018 08:42 GMT

'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' 2018 Line-Up 'Leaks' Ahead Of Official Announcement

Are we looking at this year's campmates?

With just days to go until this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ kicks off, show bosses have remained tight-lipped on who will be heading to the jungle.

There have been plenty of rumours of course, but now it looks as though this year’s full line-up has leaked ahead of the official announcement next week.

According to The Sun, the 2018 series is set to feature an ‘X Factor’ runner-up, a former football manager and a certain Chaser.

Here’s the full leaked list of the (still unconfirmed) 2018 ‘I’m A Celebrity’ campmates:

NICK KNOWLES - ‘DIY SOS’ presenter

Yahoo Celebrity UK

FLEUR EAST - Singer, ‘X Factor’ runner-up

David M. Benett via Getty Images

JAMES MCVEY - The Vamps pop star

PA Archive/PA Images

ANNE HEGERTY - Chaser ‘The Governess’ on ‘The Chase’

Evening Standard

HARRY REDKNAPP - Former football manager

David M. Benett via Getty Images

RITA SIMONS - Actress, best known for playing Roxy Mitchell in ‘EastEnders’

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

MALIQUE THOMPSON-DWYER - Actor, Plays Prince McQueen in ‘Hollyoaks’

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

SAIR KHAN - Actress, plays Alya Nazir in ‘Coronation Street’

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images

EMILY ATACK - Actress, best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in ‘The Inbetweeners’

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Another three unknown celebrity campmates will join the show, according to the Sun. One top secret name will arrive on launch night, with another two names rocking up later in the series.

One person who definitely won’t be heading Down Under is Ant McPartlin, who is focusing on his recovery following his arrest for drink driving.

Instead, Holly Willoughby will be stepping in to co-host the ITV show with Declan Donnelly.

The ‘This Morning’ star revealed Ant has given her his seal of approval to host this year’s series.

She said: “It’s a tricky situation in many ways. Ant was part of the discussion from the off.

“He’s happy that I’m looking after it until he gets back. It does help that we all know each other. I think I’m A Celeb will be more weird for Dec than for me. He’s only ever worked with Ant.”

READ MORE:

Photo gallery'I'm A Celebrity': Most Memorable Bushtucker Trials See Gallery
MORE:uktv uk celebrity i'm a celebrityI'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!Anne HegertyFleur EastNick KnowlesHarry redknappi'm a celebrity 2018

Conversations