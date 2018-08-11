‘I’m A Celebrity’ Fans Give Their Verdict On Rumours Holly Willoughby Will Replace Ant McPartlin

Rex Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have presented 'I'm A Celebrity' together for the last 16 years.

The TV presenter - who makes up one half of duo Ant and Dec - will be taking a break from television until 2019, after being charged for drink-driving earlier this year. Despite ITV insisting that discussions haven’t even started about who will stand in for Ant as he continues his recovery, we already have a front runner. Step forward Holly Willoughby.

HGL via Getty Images Holly Willoughby

The ‘This Morning’ host does seem the obvious choice to join Dec in the jungle this year. For a start off she’s bezzies with Ant and Dec and she shares the same management company. But the rumours that Holly might be in the frame for the job provoked a mixed response from fans of the show...

Holly Willoughby would be an awesome choice for #ImACeleb. Can understand why they don't want to choose another guy, then there'll be direct comparisons with Ant! — Helen Slater (@helwid87) August 11, 2018

I think @hollywills would be great, as long as the rapport between them is good https://t.co/cURduDIv9T — Melissa Borthwick (@MelBorthwick16) August 11, 2018

holly willoughby is doing i’m a celeb i’m never complaining ever again — Katlyn (@justjadeamelia) August 11, 2018

i’m so here for holly willoughby to be on im a celeb — robbie (@rvbbieblvck) August 11, 2018

as much as am sad that ants not presenting i’m a celeb this year, am buzzing that holly willoughby is, i love her, but i do wish phillip schofield was too — Laura James (@laurajamesxo) August 10, 2018

Not everyone was happy about Holly’s possible involvement...

@hollywills wouldn’t be able to do it. She’s petrified of bugs, insects etc. She’d be squealing every second and wouldn’t be able to go into camp with Dec to give the bushtucker trial and elimination votes xXx — Sara Anderson (@Sara4Geraint) August 11, 2018

There cannot seriously be anyone who would prefer @hollywills to the brilliant @StephenMulhern for this year's I'm a Celebrity. TV bosses almost never care what the public actually want - totally infuriating. — Karen 💜💜💜 (@KazP19) August 11, 2018

I’m Holly Willoughby, and I present everything on ITV. — Laura Goss (@laudiagee) August 11, 2018

I love Holly Willoughby but don't think she's a good fit for hosting @imacelebrity . I think @StephenMulhern would be perfect to host with Dec @antanddec — Claire T (@clatai123) August 11, 2018

Rumours of Holly Willoughby replacing Ant for presenting duties on I'm A Celeb. Nothing against Holly but when will ITV invest in new talent as if their existing talent retire, die or have some scandal then sooner or later they are going to run out of options. — Russty Russ #PlayExpoLondon (@russty_russ) August 11, 2018

I don’t mind Holly Willoughby replacing Ant and presenting I’m A Celeb with Dec but I think we can all agree that we would prefer if it was Phillip Schofield instead — Thea (@theawillsmore) August 11, 2018

Holly Willoughby 'to replace Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celebrity 2018' https://t.co/h5spRefDSf via @DailyMailCeleb please no she is as bad as Moffat. Maybe Jack & Dani from @LoveIsland @Dani_MasDyer @jack_charlesf ideal they would do it well have a GSOH but no not her or Moffat 🥊 — Mollie (@mol_molly) August 11, 2018

Why is it always the same presenters over and over again? If you have a space to fill this year, let someone different present it. Not Holly Willoughby or Stephen Mullhern. Maybe Alison Hammond? She’s hilarious! @ITVImACeleb #ImACeleb — Alana Jeffreys (@AlanaJeffreys) August 11, 2018

I'm sorry but I don't think I'll be that interested in I'm A Celeb if Holly Willoughby hosts it — alannah🕶 (@acmiIana) August 11, 2018

#ImACeleb Ffs not Holly Willoughby to replace Ant. That'll be another program I won't watch. Please choose Stephen Mulhern! — Tracey Osborn (@Tra1ousta) August 11, 2018

Please let it not be @hollywills that replaces Ant on @imacelebrity. Not the right person at all. — I❤️Özil (@nicky_j) August 11, 2018

HuffPost UK have reached out to ITV for comment. This year’s series of ‘I’m A Celeb’ will be the first time Ant and Dec won’t front the show together in the 16 years since it launched. In a statement issued earlier this week, Ant said: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. “I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.” His regular co-host Declan Donnelly added: “Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I’m looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019.”

PA Archive/PA Images Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly with Holly Willoughby.

Earlier this year, Holly revealed why she had chosen not to comment on Ant’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving. The 37-year-old said she decided not to speak openly about the troubled star “out of respect for him”, adding that she felt it was something that nobody should be discussing. She told The Guardian: “Everybody knows that Ant is a very good friend of mine and I’ve known him for a very long time. “It’s not something anybody should be talking about. Out of respect for him, I love him to bits, it’s not something that I find very easy to talk about. Because it’s a friend. His is not my story to tell.” She concluded: “He’s just got to look after himself, that’s all.”