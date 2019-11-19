Jane McDonald became the surprise star of Tuesday night’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! – despite not even being in the jungle. The former Loose Women star was the only thing viewers were talking about after campmate Adele Roberts took a framed picture of the Wakefield wonder in as her luxury item.

The most recent episode of the ITV reality show saw the Croc Creek camp have to play a game in order to win the luxury items all the contestants had packed for their stay in the Aussie outback. However, a series of blunders meant it was only Adele and Kate Garraway who would be taking their items back to camp.

Kate had opted for a pretty everyday item in the form of concealer, but Adele’s was much more outside the box, leaving her campmates bemused when she revealed it was a picture of Jane.

“She’s my favourite Loose Woman, she’s going to get me through the jungle, I love her,” she told them. But it seemed like most of them didn’t even know who she was (blasphemy), leaving Adele to try and educate them.

Drawing blank looks from most of her co-stars, she said: “You know Jane – Loose Women? Cruising With Jane McDonald? Jane And Friends?... No?” She added: “She is a national treasure, she’s the Queen of Wakefield.” Never a truer word spoken, if you ask us. Adele then faced the decision of where to place her treasured possession, eventually choosing a spot by the entrance to camp.

“Just think, whenever you’re going off to a trial, just give her a lucky rub and off you go,” she said. Much like the contestants, viewers were divided into two camps – those who thought the whole thing was iconic and glad to see Jane getting the recognition she deserves...

#ImACeleb That’s Christmas sorted. The whole family is getting a picture of Jane McDonald.. if they look half as happy as Adele then I’m laughing all the way to the bank — Mark (@MrChigley) November 18, 2019

Adele Robert’s luxury item is a picture of Jane McDonald 🤣🤣 literally the best item ever 😂😂😂 #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere — Sam (@pittuck23) November 19, 2019

Jane McDonald is technically in the jungle #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/uMAR0Jwxii — Charlie (@_charloe) November 18, 2019

A photo of Jane McDonald should hang in every home around the country #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/LWuohssaw4 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 18, 2019

So we’ve got concealer and Jane McDonald. Well if they don’t get you through life then I don’t know what will x #ImACeleb — Sally Ann Matthews (@SallyAnMatthews) November 18, 2019

Adele's luxury item is a pic of Jane McDonald? Taste#ImACelebpic.twitter.com/sTfvCT6s26 — Nadine Coyle Stan Account (@1prettywhenicry) November 18, 2019

So now Jane McDonald’s technically in the jungle, can we end every episode of #ImACeleb with a cover music video with panning shots of the jungle? pic.twitter.com/G6dQR1SfTg — ListerLister 🇬🇧 (@ListerLister) November 18, 2019

A framed picture of Jane McDonald???? Cancel the series, crown Adele Roberts winner now and be done with it. #ImACeleb — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) November 18, 2019

Adele's luxury item being a picture of Cruise Queen Jane McDonald is one of the best things I've ever heard in I'm A Celebrity history #ImACeleb — Laura Fox (@bylauramfox) November 18, 2019

Anyone that keeps a picture of Jane McDonald close to them is a legend in my eyes.#ImACelebpic.twitter.com/ASKGuipA6n — Samuel Bailey (@SamuelJB26) November 18, 2019

...and those who were just baffled why anyone would take a picture of Jane McDonald into the jungle as their luxury item...

Everyone’s reaction when Adele whips out the picture of Jane McDonald #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/WwxvarFUtY — Jeremy (@jeremy_hegan) November 18, 2019

Imagine how fuming you would be losing your luxury item just to watch Adele open a box with a picture of Jane McDonald inside. #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/NYmgtrPmBn — Katie Nicks (@katielufcx) November 18, 2019

A picture of Jane Mcdonald?!? Nah that's fucking weird mate. #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/ISC9GNdpqF — Ross Pearce (@Ross__Pearce) November 18, 2019

Aye but at least Adele has her photo of Jane McDonald... #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/8d5T8bsE3s — Keeley (@Keeley73710718) November 18, 2019

Can someone explain the Jane McDonald thing? It’s not funny or reasonable. Am I missing something? #ImACeleb — Laura Love (@laura_love87) November 18, 2019

Oh, and then there were those, who like Roman Kemp and Myles Stephenson, had no idea who Jane is, but the less said about that the better...

If I was in the #ImACeleb camp and that DJ said her luxury item was a photo of Jane McDonald to be funny (nobody laughed) I wouldn’t be sharing my food with her - who is she? — Jasmine Grace (@JasmineGF) November 19, 2019

“Jane McDonald is a national treasure”



Sorry hun, who is she? #ImACeleb — kim ♡ (@mylovetobi) November 18, 2019

The moment led to Jane becoming the number one trending topic in the UK on Twitter as the credits rolled on the episode – quite a feat for someone who isn’t even in the jungle.

The true Queen of the Jungle #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/Y7VITbosqN — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 18, 2019

Of course, an edit to her Wikipedia page has since followed, which joked that Jane had “become known to the public in 2019 after her appearance on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as the luxury item for Adele Roberts, along with Kate Garraway’s tube of concealer”.

The woman herself said she was “thrilled” by Adele’s dedication to her, posting on Twitter: “Absolutely thrilled to see my picture in the jungle. @AdeleRoberts I flipping love you. Best of luck.”

Absolutely thrilled to see my picture in the jungle. @AdeleRoberts I flipping love you ❤️. Best of luck #ImACelebhttps://t.co/ITe4ufCSdY — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) November 18, 2019