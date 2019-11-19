Jane McDonald became the surprise star of Tuesday night’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! – despite not even being in the jungle.
The former Loose Women star was the only thing viewers were talking about after campmate Adele Roberts took a framed picture of the Wakefield wonder in as her luxury item.
The most recent episode of the ITV reality show saw the Croc Creek camp have to play a game in order to win the luxury items all the contestants had packed for their stay in the Aussie outback.
However, a series of blunders meant it was only Adele and Kate Garraway who would be taking their items back to camp.
Kate had opted for a pretty everyday item in the form of concealer, but Adele’s was much more outside the box, leaving her campmates bemused when she revealed it was a picture of Jane.
“She’s my favourite Loose Woman, she’s going to get me through the jungle, I love her,” she told them.
But it seemed like most of them didn’t even know who she was (blasphemy), leaving Adele to try and educate them.
Drawing blank looks from most of her co-stars, she said: “You know Jane – Loose Women? Cruising With Jane McDonald? Jane And Friends?... No?”
She added: “She is a national treasure, she’s the Queen of Wakefield.”
Never a truer word spoken, if you ask us.
Adele then faced the decision of where to place her treasured possession, eventually choosing a spot by the entrance to camp.
“Just think, whenever you’re going off to a trial, just give her a lucky rub and off you go,” she said.
Much like the contestants, viewers were divided into two camps – those who thought the whole thing was iconic and glad to see Jane getting the recognition she deserves...
...and those who were just baffled why anyone would take a picture of Jane McDonald into the jungle as their luxury item...
Oh, and then there were those, who like Roman Kemp and Myles Stephenson, had no idea who Jane is, but the less said about that the better...
The moment led to Jane becoming the number one trending topic in the UK on Twitter as the credits rolled on the episode – quite a feat for someone who isn’t even in the jungle.
Of course, an edit to her Wikipedia page has since followed, which joked that Jane had “become known to the public in 2019 after her appearance on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as the luxury item for Adele Roberts, along with Kate Garraway’s tube of concealer”.
The woman herself said she was “thrilled” by Adele’s dedication to her, posting on Twitter: “Absolutely thrilled to see my picture in the jungle. @AdeleRoberts I flipping love you. Best of luck.”
All we need now is to see Jane in the jungle for real and our (and Adele’s) lives would be complete.
I’m A Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.