The Culture Club singer was announced as having received the fewest public votes by hosts Ant and Dec during Tuesday night’s episode.

George’s exit comes after news anchor Charlene White, presenter Scarlette Douglas and Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver were all voted out of the camp.

After leaving the Australian jungle, the singer told the Geordie duo that he was “ready” to leave.

“I’ve had an amazing time, I’ve done a lot of things I never thought I’d do,” George said.

“I had to forget who I was for the whole time I was in here, I had to let it go. It was quite interesting to get over it. To just go ‘I’m in the jungle, I have no control.’

“I’m so looking forward to getting back in control.

“It wasn’t easy at all but after a while you kind of just float into it.”

Reflecting on his campmate and former health secretary Matt Hancock, Boy George said: “Having Matt in here was really challenging for a lot of reasons…

“By the way, he’s just a person. In here he’s just a person, he mucked in, he was really really doing a lot to help everyone, so I can’t judge him on that.”

Boy George is evicted from camp

George celebrated his return from the Australian jungle with “a lovely long shower”, eating pizza and watching the World Cup replays.

Sharing a picture of himself on Twitter, he wrote: “Eating pizza and watching #FIFAWorldCup replay after a lovely long shower.

“Thanks for all the amazing messages. The love always transcends the negativity.”

The singer said he had “laughed heartily” after reading news stories about his time on the reality show.

“This bitch still gives great headline. I have seen them all and laughed heartily,” he said.

During his stint on I’m A Celebrity, George continued to practice his own wellness techniques, including meditation, chanting and tapping.

Despite saying ahead of the series he wished to avoid petty arguments, he clashed with campmates including Scarlette Douglas, who brought up the singer’s 2008 conviction.

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode, Matt spoke about his childhood during a conversation with some of his campmates.

During a discussion about generational differences, the former MP spoke about difficulties faced by his family after his parents’ business ran into financial problems when he was a teenager.

“When the business nearly went bust we nearly lost everything,” Matt said.

“You know when you type your postcode into the internet and it brings up your address? My stepdad wrote that software. The business started in 88 and in the early 90s is when it nearly went bust. Because he had to write the software so that took ages.”

He continued: “We were going to lose the house, both my stepdad and mum were going to lose their jobs. That was pretty harrowing. I was about 14.”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode, the celebrities were also treated to an evening at the Jungle Arms – a pub in the jungle where they were served alcoholic drinks and bar snacks while they gave karaoke their best shot.

Matt Hancock offered a rendition of I Want To Break Free by Queen, much to the delight of his campmates and Boy George got the celebrities dancing with a performance of his band’s 1983 hit Karma Chameleon.