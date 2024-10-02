'I'm A Coffee Expert, Try This 1 Free Hack To Make Instant Coffee At Home Much Tastier'

Unsplash

Now that it’s October, we can safely say that we’re back in our hot coffee era.

Iced coffee, as beautiful as it is, is better suited to warmer months, offering a brief respite from the sizzling temperatures, but when it comes to Cosy Season, we’re keeping snug with hot drinks.

However, as much as we all deserve a little treat in the form of a takeaway coffee, budgets can be tight, and getting that bougie caffiene fix doesn’t always feel justifiable.

Thankfully, HuffPost UK has spoken with Gosia Lendzioszek from coffee pioneer and roaster Matthew Algie to learn more about how we can bring the magic of barista coffee right to our kitchens...

The secret to making barista-style coffee at home

Lendzioszek said: “You don’t need the most expensive equipment or a lot of technical barista knowledge to make a great coffee at home, but a few additions to your countertop allied to a few insider tips and tricks can completely transform your cup.”

First, she gave a tip that is so mind-boggingly simple, I had to try it straight away: “It sounds counter productive, but cold water can make all the difference when using instant coffee.

“Mixing your instant coffee with a small amount of cold water BEFORE adding hot water can help fully dissolve the granules, and can even improve the flavour.”

Done and done.

Her advice didn’t end there, though...

Keep your beans fresh

“Freshness matters more than you think – your freshly roasted beans start to lose flavour just a few weeks after roasting, and even more once they’re ground. It’s worth using an airtight container to store your beans, or making sure you always seal the bag properly.”

Grinding matters – make sure you get it right

“Invest in a good grinder, opting for a burr grinder over a blade. However, you can always get your coffee ground at a coffee shop when you buy it if a grinder isn’t an option for you.

“The grind of your coffee directly impacts the extraction. As a general rule, for an espresso, opt for a fine grind; a medium grind is best for pour-over or drip; and a coarse grind is best for a French press.”

Temperature is key

“Temperature is a major part of getting the best out of your brew, and it’s a step we often forget when making coffee at home.

“Invest in a temperature control kettle, and a rule of thumb is to use water that is 90-96C.

“Pre-heating your equipment can make all the difference too, such as your brewing vessel. Heat your mug with hot water before you pour your brew in – this quick step will keep your cuppa at the ideal temperature for longer. A cold mug may pull the temperature of your pour down and impact the flavour profile.”

A clean machine is a happy machine