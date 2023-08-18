I'm A Pelvic Floor Expert – This Is How To Have The Perfect Poo

We all do it quite frequently but did you know there is actually a ‘perfect’ way to poo? Yes, we are telling you that you could have been pooing the incorrect way this whole time and you could have been having the dreamiest poo experiences all along?

OK, not dreamy, it’s still poo that we’re talking about here but – Pleasant! Comfortable! Enjoyable!

Yes, according to the pelvic floor experts at Bien, there is a perfect way to go for a number two and they’ve shared the entire process on their TikTok channel.

How to have a great poo

So, how do you comfortably have a number two?

Well, first of all, put your feet up on a squatty potty, bin or large pack of toilet rolls.

If you don’t have any of those to hand, just find something that will lift your feet a few inches above the ground that you can rest your feet on while sitting on the toilet. What you use doesn’t matter as much as being able to position your feet above it.

This is because, according to WebMD, when people use posture-changing devices to squat, studies show, they go more quickly. They also strain less and empty their bowels more completely than when they sit on the toilet.

Next, relax your stomach and lengthen your pelvic floor to allow for a smoother pooping process.

If you are struggling to pass a stool, try doing some pelvic circles ― these just involve moving your upper body around while you’re still sitting on the toilet.

If you find yourself feeling that you need to do more to get things moving or feel ‘unfinished’ when you go to the loo, stand up and sit down a few times to see if that helps.