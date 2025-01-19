I’m A Skincare Expert — These Are The Only Products Your Teen Needs

Photo by kevin laminto on Unsplash Teen applying skincare in bathroom mirror.

While us millenials remember our teens as a mess of blue mascara and thick, orange foundation, today’s teens have a more sophisticated obsession: they’re all about skincare.

Personally, I love it. Good for them. Imagine being so refined at such a young age. The kids are alright.

However, one thing about really diving into the world of skincare is that it often leads to people using what’s popular and not necessarily what’s best for their skin.

To address this, HuffPost UK spoke exclusively with Lisa Kavanagh, founder of organic skincare company Sphagnum De-Lux to learn what exactly teens should be opting for.

Skincare that teens should not be using

Kavanagh says: “Young people using skincare products infused with anti-ageing elements are at high risk of damaging their skin. Worryingly, this could cause them serious harm and also a toxic relationship with skincare from a young age.

“We advise teens to keep it simple while their skin is still developing. This doesn’t mean they can’t use skincare products at all but they shouldn’t use the entire shelf either.

“Moisturisers, cleansers, toners, exfoliators and of course, the occasional face masks, are all suitable in moderation.”

While products that contain retinol are very popular on social media, Kavanagh warns that this property isn’t essential at such a young age: “We strongly advise against any anti-ageing products as the skin is already producing collagen and elastin at optimal levels and using these items with these properties can disrupt the skin barrier and cause severe irritation.

“We also advise against using any DIY face masks as made incorrectly can harm the skin’s pH balance.”

Skincare that teens should be using

It’s not all doom and gloom. Kavanagh advises that there are skincare products that teens should be reaching for too, saying: for cleansers, salicylic acid (0.5 to 2%) and tea tree extract are the type of ingredients to look out for.

“When it comes to moisturisers, non-comedogenic products are the least harmful as they tend to be oil-free which can help prevent nasty breakouts.”

The skincare expert also has advice that is universally applicable: “We also encourage everyone to use products which are infused with SPF to protect the skin from sun damage.

“Natural is best when it comes to skincare, especially for teens who are dealing with troubling issues such as acne. In most cases, the less ingredients, the better.”