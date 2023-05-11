Newscast via Universal Images Group via Getty Imperial Leather soap bars have a sticker on them for a reason, it turns out.

The sticker on Imperial Leather soap is actually meant to stay on the bar, it turns out – and for good reason.

Yes, if you’ve ever used the household brand’s soap, you’ll know that the gold label on top refuses to budge no matter how much you use the actual product.

It has clearly been mystifying users for quite some time – but we now know it definitely isn’t a design flaw.

As the brand told MailOnline: “Besides the brand identity, the sticker on the top is for a long-lasting bar and preventing mushiness.”

When the soap is used, the sticker will make and keep the top surface concave.

“After use, the soap is supposed to be upside down,” they continued. “The concave surface will help water run out from the bar and minimise the touching surface on a soap tray.”

Meanwhile, people on Twitter have been using it as a metaphor for loyal relationships for years.

Despite the apparent mystery around it, the brand has been in the UK for centuries.

Imperial Leather was a scent before it was a soap, and was first created in 1798 by Royal London perfumery Bayley’s of Bond Street.

It all began when a Russian nobleman, Count Olaf, asked the shop to create a fragrance similar to the Russian courts, which is how the original ‘Eau de Cologne Imperiale Russe’ fragrance came to be.