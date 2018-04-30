Alek Minassian And The Men Who Think They Are Entitled To Sex

The tragedy that hit Toronto Monday afternoon has rendered worldwide shock and despair—with one name at the root of it all: Alek Minassian.

After his arrest by a courageous Toronto police officer, a Facebook post under Minassian’s name quickly emerged, signalling at a resurfacing motive that once made headlines in 2014.

“Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010, wishing to speak to Sgt 4chan please,” it reads. “C23249161. The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger”.

Elliot Rodger. The American mass murderer responsible for the murder of six— all because he was a 22-year-old virgin who loathed being turned down by women.

Even more disturbing, Minassian’s post references a dark, misogynist movement of men who believe they are entitled to sex and entitled to a relationship, but blame women for denying them these things because of their physical appearance. ‘Incel’ stands for “Involuntary Celibate” and is comprised of angry men who blame women for their lack of sexual intimacy and romantic relationships.

While the legitimacy of Minassian’s alleged Facebook post has raised doubts in the media, it was confirmed on Tuesday, April 24 by the Toronto police that the Facebook post in question did indeed appear on his page. Whether the Facebook post was actually posted by him is yet to be confirmed.

Despite Minassian, there is something spine tingling bubbling behind the scenes which his attack has undoubtedly shed light on.

Women are still not safe. Women are still not equal. And it is questionable if we ever will be.

With a little bit of research, I came across a website that made my heart tremble with both disbelief and anger. The website is called Incel.me, and it’s a site where self-proclaimed Incels gather to spew hate on women and confess their loneliness, which they insist is a by-product of rejection by women.

Here are a few examples of the things written by Incels on the website: