Increase Smoking Age By One Year Every Year Until No-One Can Buy Tobacco – Government Review

The review also said vapes should be promoted as an effective “swap to stop” tool to help people quit smoking and there should be improved prevention in the NHS offering smokers advice and support to quit.

Dr Khan, former chief executive of children’s charity Barnardo’s, said: “Without immediate and sustained action, England will miss the smoke-free target by many years and most likely decades.

“A smoke-free society should be a social norm – but to achieve this, we must do more to stop people taking up smoking, help those who already smoke and support those who are disproportionately impacted by smoking. “My holistic set of recommendations for government will deliver this, whilst saving lives, saving money and addressing the health disparities associated with smoking. “My proposals are not just a plan for this government, but successive governments too. To truly achieve a smoke-free society in our great country, we need to commit to making smoking obsolete, once and for all.”

Dr Khan also called for a “tobacco licence” for retailers to limit the availability of tobacco across the country, a rethink of the way cigarette sticks and packets look to reduce their appeal, and a mass media campaign to encourage smokers to quit.

Almost six million people in England smoke, and tobacco remains the single biggest cause of preventable illness and death, the Department of Health said.