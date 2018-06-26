Inside The UK's First Plant-Based 'Mylk Man' Service

Feel like you communicate with your fellow humans mostly via apps and emails? Then you need to know about the latest in old school charm that’s being brought back into modern life.

Mylkman is a modern take on the old-school milk service. Entrepreneur Jamie Chapman blends, bottles and drops off glass bottles of nut mylks to Londoners, daily, first thing in the morning. Empties can be left outside, to be refilled next time he swings by, while the service is also available via food delivery service, Farmdrop.

(Good news: the idea is going beyond the capital as of August, thanks to an incoming partnership with cow’s milk delivery outfit Milk & More, which will see them deliver to Bristol, Brighton, Oxford and Cambridge, while Jamie has recently welcomed former model and vegan campaigner Heather Mills on board as a joint owner, via her V Bites Ventures investment and accelerator set up.)