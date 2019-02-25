The red carpets for the 2019 Oscars was awash with hues of pink. From frothy tulle, oversized bows, daring cutouts and plenty of ruffles, hot pink stole the show.

Associated Press

Finishing off awards season, the Academy Awards is where stars up the ante with their sartorial choices – going bigger and bolder. While Gemma Chan made a show stopping entrance in a voluminous haute couture Valentino gown (complete with pockets!), Ocean’s 8 star Sarah Paulson opted for a fuchsia Brandon Maxwell dress accessories with Harry Winston jewels. Helen Mirren however channeled a Killing Eve look with bold tulle, wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture and matching lipstick. Ooh la la. Inspired by our new favourite shade, here’s how you can recreate their looks for a fraction of the price.

New Look

Petite Pink Floral Bias Cut Slip Dress, New Look, £24.99 Slip into this midi and wear over white t-shirts with a chunky pair of boots for boozy Saturday brunching and pub lunches. This print also comes in a frill wrap top. Available in sizes 4 to 16. Buy it here

ASOS

J.Crew Mercantile Cami Dress, ASOS, £51 The elasticated waist on this cami style will highlight an hourglass figure and is perfect for picnics in the park. When it starts to cool down, throw on a denim jacket. Available in sizes 0 to 20. Buy it here

ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Midi Slip Dress In High Shine Satin, ASOS, £40 Add a little luxe to your wardrobe with this high shine slip. Perfect for date night when you want something quick and simple. Just don’t spill your pasta down it. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy it here

Zalando

Expresso Dress, Zalando, £89.99 A shirt dress like this one will never go amiss, we’ll be wearing ours under a black jumper for an edgy, but oh so cosy finish. Available in sizes 6 to 18. Buy it here

Very

V by Very Curve Kimono Sleeve Pencil Dress, Very, £38 For curvier figures, this kimono pencil dress will work for after work drinks and presentations in the boardroom. A v-neckline is also super flattering for bigger busts. Available in sizes 14 to 28. Buy it here﻿

Zara

Long Dress With Belt, Zara, £25.99 It won’t be long before you’ll be seeing this dress everywhere. The rope belt means you can have as much of a fitted or relaxed fit as you like, (depending on how much you’ve had for lunch obviously). Available in sizes XS to XL. Buy it here

Zara

Blazer With Pockets, Zara, £49.99 Fix up look sharp in this smart co-ord, you can find the matching trousers here, for a sophisticated take on the red carpet’s stand out trend. Available in sizes XS to XXL. Buy it here

Mango

Turtleneck sweater, Mango, £35.99 Can’t quite commit to a full length look? Opt for a chunky knit instead. Available in sizes S to L. Buy it here

Topshop

ROKA Tie Wrap Heel Sandals, Topshop, £59 There’s no subtlety with this trend, so don’t be a wallflower and go all out. Tie these ribbon heels in a pretty bow around your ankle and turn heads when you walk past. Available in sizes 4 to 8. Buy it here