HUFFPOST VIDEO

Introducing Our New Video Series HuffPost Personal: UK

HuffPost Personal: UK is a series looking at the human response to the topics hitting the news, talking to those who are living through an issue or doing something about an injustice or situation they see before them. Through HuffPost Personal: UK, people are able to talk and shine a light on how they feel about what they’re experiencing whilst our audience are given the room to listen to a view they don’t always encounter.