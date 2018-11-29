NEWS Introducing HuffPost Reports: UK Introducing HuffPost Reports, a documentary series taking a closer look at the stories shaping our world. From austerity and Brexit to MeToo, Reports brings you to the frontline of the issues and shows them through the eyes of those affected. More Videos Theresa May Faces Tough Questioning On Brexit Labour MP Announces He Is HIV Positive In The Hous... Huge Waves Hit As Storm Diana Rolls Into The UK Mayor Of London Steps Up Efforts To Tackle WWII Veteran And Social Activist Harry Leslie Smit...