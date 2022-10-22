Life
14 Inventive Ways Of Filling That Weird, Awkward Space Under Your Stairs

All the tricks you need to turn maximise the trickiest corner in your home into a mini-room of its own.

Tips and tricks to help you get creative with your cupboard under the stairs
It was once just a space we all haphazardly stuffed with spare shopping bags, but the under stairs cupboard is going through quite the glow up.

In fact, a quick peruse of Pinterest will show you that it’s possible to transform this awkward space into anything from a small wine cellar or pantry to a cosy home office or pad for your beloved pup.

So, whether you’re looking to get the maximum amount of storage space out of a compact under stairs cupboard, or are after some more unique and creative ways to transform a larger under stairs space, I’ve got you covered with this catch-all collection of ideas.

Mano Mano
Make it the ultimate coat closet by affixing a clever slanted rail
If you’ve got a classic slanted cupboard under the stairs, then turn it into a far more effective coat closet by affixing a sliding rail like this one. It’s really easy to mount, won't let your jackets all slip down to the bottom thanks to its clever coiling, and also comes in four additional lengths.
£67.40 from Mano Mano
Amazon
And stack any accessories or extra pairs of shoes underneath
Then make the most of any excess floorspace by stacking these best selling shoe boxes, and filling them with any extra pairs of trainers or party shoes, as well as other accessories like hats, scarves, gloves, and bags. See-through and easy to open, you’ll definitely end up doing far less digging around!
£64.99 from Amazon
Etsy
Turn it into a pad especially for your pooch and decorate with wall stickers
Making a home for your hound under the stairs is pretty easy to do, as all you really need is a comfy bed or crate, and their food and water bowls. But if your precious pup deserves only the very best, then you could also decorate the walls with some gorgeous dog bone decals, as well as other personalised touches.
£4 from Etsy
Not On The High Street
Create a cosy kid’s den with floor cushions and festoon lights
If you’re looking to gain some parent popularity points, then turn your cupboard under the stairs into a cosy cubby for the kids. This gorgeous futon comes in five different patterns and colourways, is made from soft and fluffy organic cotton, and will make the perfect padded base for cosy afternoons, film nights, and slumber parties in the den.
£95 from Not On The High Street
Dunelm
And add this gorgeous bookshelf to make it the perfect reading nook
Colourful wall stencils, festoon fairy lights, and lots of comfy cushions are essential decorative additions to any good den — and so is this gorgeous wall-mounted bookcase. Not only does it look lovely, it’ll also turn the cupboard into the perfect spot for your kids to read.
£35 from Dunelm
Amazon
Take the door off the cupboard, and style yourself a swish under stairs bar
If you’re happy to completely ditch the cupboard, and open up the previously boxed-in under stairs space, then I love the idea of turning it into a little bar. This sideboard is perfect for the job, as it is fitted with both wine bottle racks and stemware racks, and also has a handy tabletop that’s great for making drinks.
£178.95 from Amazon
The Range
And place a trolley next to it for displaying your best bottles
And because no home bar is complete without a decorative gold trolley, place this affordable but aesthetic one next to the sideboard, and use it to display your favourite spirits, and more glamorous glassware like sculptural wine carafes, and crystal whisky decanters.
£68.99 from The Range
Amazon
Keep it as a storage cupboard — but use stackable drawers to maximise space
There’s also nothing wrong with keeping your cupboard as just … a cupboard! But instead of just filling it with cardboard boxes and clutter, sort everything into these stackable storage drawers, label them so you know what’s in each one, and enjoy having a far more organised cupboard.
£49.99 from Amazon
Amazon
And mount clunkier items like mops and brooms on the wall
But what about the things that don’t fit in drawers, like hoovers, mops, and brooms? If you fix this wall-mounted organiser to the wall or the back of the door, you’ll have space for up to five bigger items — as well as six handy hooks for smaller things like dustpans and brushes.
£11.99 from Amazon
Amazon
Create a gaming cupboard with a monitor, strip lights, and this bean bag
A quick browse of TikTok will teach you that — no matter the size of your under stairs cupboard — it’s completely possible to convert it into a video gaming den. For smaller spaces, simply use this luxe bean bag as a seat, pop the monitor on a small table, and light up the room by running LED strip lights across the walls.
£53.99 from Amazon
B&Q
Make it into a pantry by building your own custom wall-mounted shelving system
If (like me) the place where you typically find yourself running out of storage is the kitchen, then turning your under stairs cupboard into a pantry is a great solution. Affordable and super versatile, the B&Q Twinslot shelving system is great for this, as you just have to pick uprights, brackets, and shelf boards based on the measurements of your space, and will end up with a pantry that looks super professional and fitted.
£21 from B&Q
Amazon
Keep soft play and clunky kitchens contained to a toddler-sized space
From plastic play kitchens and mini rocking horses, to indoor ball pits and soft play slides, toddler toys typically end up being oversized and relatively unaesthetic. So I love the idea of turning an under stairs cupboard into a mini playroom space — so you can keep your living room clear of excess kid-related clutter.
£78.99 from Amazon
Etsy
Swap the cupboard for a ‘cloffice’ by fitting a bespoke built-in desk
This is probably my favourite idea, and definitely what I would do to my under stairs cupboard if I had one. There are loads of ways to create your own ‘cloffice’, but a relatively easy option if you’re really tight on space is to order a custom built-in desk like this one that’s been measured so it fits perfectly between the walls.
£100 from Etsy
Argos
And sit at a slim yet stylish office chair that’s helpfully height adjustable
No office is complete without a good swivel chair — and your ‘cloffice’ is no exception! Just be sure you get one like this that isn’t too clunky, tucks neatly under the desk, and can be easily adjusted in height.
£99 from Argos (was £165)
