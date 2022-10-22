14 Inventive Ways Of Filling That Weird, Awkward Space Under Your Stairs

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
It was once just a space we all haphazardly stuffed with spare shopping bags, but the under stairs cupboard is going through quite the glow up.
In fact, a quick peruse of Pinterest will show you that it’s possible to transform this awkward space into anything from a small wine cellar or pantry to a cosy home office or pad for your beloved pup.
So, whether you’re looking to get the maximum amount of storage space out of a compact under stairs cupboard, or are after some more unique and creative ways to transform a larger under stairs space, I’ve got you covered with this catch-all collection of ideas.