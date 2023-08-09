iPhone Users Are About To Have Their Muscle Memory Reset

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

I wish I had the desire and capacity for change that my Apple products have.

It feels like updates and new features happen constantly – but unlike other additions, this upcoming update might just reset my call-ending reflexes forever.

The red “end call” button is set to move to the bottom right-hand corner of the screen in the iOS 17 update, as opposed to its current central spot, according to reports.

Developers can already nab themselves a beta version of the new call screen.

People are already reacting to the change on social media

The news that the call button is set to shuffle across has (understandably, IMO) taken some social media users by surprise. It even prompted one user on X, formerly Twitter, to say: “Muscle memory be damned.”

iOS 17 has the FaceTime button where the end call button used to be. Muscle memory be damned. — Shritesh Bhattarai (@shritesh) June 21, 2023

They pointed out that, in a move that’s sure to create at least a few misguided call mistakes, the “hang up” button’s new location is going to lie exactly where the current FaceTime option is. Uh oh.

Another user noted that the shifting of the end call button to the right might prove tricky for left-handers, too.

@CNBCWEX @FrankCNBC Apple moving “end call” button not handy for left-handed users. Only consolation I rarely use iPhone to make voice calls. — David Westman (@WestmanDavid) August 9, 2023

There are other updates on the cards

The iOS 17 update will also reportedly include:

More accurate autocorrect

The ability to leave FaceTime voicemails

A more responsive Siri

Call transcriptions (so handy, right?)

The ability to transfer contact details by holding iPhones next to each other

Personalised contact posters

A check-in option to tell your friends when you’ve arrived at your destination.

It’s expected the release will happen in mid-September this year.