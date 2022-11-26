Irene Cara performing in 2008 Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Irene Cara has died at the age of 63.

Irene was best known for her hits Fame, which topped the UK singles chart upon its release in 1980, and Flashdance… What A Feeling.

The two songs were taken from the 80s film soundtracks of the same name, with the latter earning the singer an Oscar win in the Best Original Song category.

On Saturday morning, the chart-topping star’s publicist said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of he family I announce the passing of Irene Cara.

“The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.”

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

The statement continued: “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.

“Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”

Over the course of her music career, Irene also had hits in the US with the Fame cut Out Here On My Own, as well as Why Me? and Breakdance.

Her title song from the film Fame also earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and she went on to win two Grammys for Flashdance… What A Feeling.

Irene Cara in the 1980 film Fame Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

In addition to Irene’s music career, she was also an actor, playing the lead role of Coco Hernandez in the film Fame, as well as multiple film roles.

She later went on to appear in stage productions of The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story featured a photograph that had been miscredited by a picture provider. We apologise for this error.

