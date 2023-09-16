NewsIrelandSpaceWeird News

Irish TV's ‘Mysterious Hole On A Beach’ Report Takes A Hilarious Turn

The story prompted what could be one of the funniest ever Community Notes on X, formerly Twitter.
Lee Moran
Ireland’s Virgin Media News went viral this week with its TV segment on what it described as a “mysterious hole” that was discovered on a Dublin beach.

A report that aired on Wednesday suggested the small crater in the sand could have been the result of a “once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event.” A local astrophysics enthusiast claimed a rock found inside the hole could have come from space.

After the report aired, though, footage emerged on social media of two men digging the hole the previous day.

A community note added to the channel’s post on X, formerly Twitter, read: “It is in fact not a cosmic event instead it was dug out the day before by 2 lads with a beach spade.”

The channel clarified its story on Friday.

Predictably, the moment went viral:

