Irish TV's ‘Mysterious Hole On A Beach’ Report Takes A Hilarious Turn

Ireland’s Virgin Media News went viral this week with its TV segment on what it described as a “mysterious hole” that was discovered on a Dublin beach.

A report that aired on Wednesday suggested the small crater in the sand could have been the result of a “once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event.” A local astrophysics enthusiast claimed a rock found inside the hole could have come from space.

#WATCH A mysterious hole on a beach has caused a stir in North Dublin.



A local astronomy enthusiast is hoping the crater in Portmarnock, could be the aftermath of a cosmic event. @Hanelizaa reports ⤵️#VMNews pic.twitter.com/cGJiyd3eZj — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 13, 2023

After the report aired, though, footage emerged on social media of two men digging the hole the previous day.

A community note added to the channel’s post on X, formerly Twitter, read: “It is in fact not a cosmic event instead it was dug out the day before by 2 lads with a beach spade.”

The channel clarified its story on Friday.

🚨 Meteorite mystery solved! 🚨



The mystery of the hole on a north Dublin beach has apparently been solved - denting the hopes of a local space enthusiast, who had hoped it was the site of a meteor strike.#VMNews pic.twitter.com/zhqKbhzvNY — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 14, 2023

