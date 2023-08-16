Here's How To Tell A Summer Cold From Eris, The New COVID Variant

Milshot via Getty Images Springtime allergies. Middle aged mature woman sneezing in a park, allergic, copy space

Ever since about the 30th of January 2020, every tickle in my throat has been treated as extremely suspect. And with COVID continuing to mutate, recently taking the form of Eris, differentiating a regular cold from That Which Shall Not Be Named feels as important as ever.

The Omicron offshoot appears to be less dangerous, but more contagious, than other varieties. The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) say that it’s the second most popular variant in the UK right now, accounting for 14.6% of cases in the most recent data.

Advertisement

Because it’s milder, Professor David Strain from the University of Exeter’s Medical School recently told the BBC that for some, it can feel like a “bad summer cold”. This is particularly true if you’ve had your COVID booster jabs, as they can really help to lessen the severity of the disease.

He added that overall COVID cases (including Eris) are on the rise, suggesting that July’s miserable weather could be to blame as people stayed in “enclosed spaces, without the natural ventilation needed to keep ourselves more safe”.

After all, plenty of the symptoms of variant EG.5 ― fatigue, a cough, and a high temperature ― have a lot in common with common colds and other respiratory conditions.

“This is not a reason to panic but it’s just being aware that this is going around. So for the vast majority of us who are fully vaccinated, this is no more risky than a bad case of flu,” Strain said.

Advertisement



So, how can I tell if from a summer cold?

“It’s not possible to tell if you have Covid-19, flu or another respiratory infection based on symptoms alone,” says the BBC. So, if you want to be extra-sure, test and stay at home if you can if you suspect a case of Eris (or any variant of COVID).

With that said, seeing the cumulative symptoms of the new variant can help to differentiate it from other bugs. So, we thought we’d share the signs it’s not a common cold.

Here are the symptoms of COVID (per the NHS), of which Eris is a variant:

a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick.

Users of the COVID Zoe app also report the following additional symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose

blocked nose

persistent cough

headache.

And here are the typical signs of a summer cold

Per the NHS, the signs of a summer cold (or any common cold) includes:

a blocked or runny nose

a sore throat

headaches

muscle aches

coughs

sneezing

a raised temperature

pressure in your ears and face

loss of taste and smell ― all of which should come on gradually.

If you’re worried you have Eris, test to be sure and stay at home if possible. Professor Strain shared that it’s infectious for about five days, so staying away from others will “protect the people around you”. And take NHS advice if you do find that your cold is Eris or any other form of COVID.