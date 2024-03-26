Is It Safe To Fly While Pregnant? Everything You Need To Know

A boy and the sea via Getty Images Pregnant woman on an international flight. The woman is 34 weeks pregnant. The woman has both hands placed on her abdominal. Wearing a black dress.

Going on holiday one last time before your family expands is something a lot of families look into, often it’s to spend some time relaxing before your life gets crazy once again!

But when you’re pregnant you might have a lot of questions about whether you can even go on a ‘babymoon,’ and on an airplane, especially if you’re a first time parent.

When can I travel while pregnant?

Well, the good news is you can travel while pregnant! That is, unless told by your doctor.

But there are some things to consider, for example for some people travelling in the first three months is difficult because of symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

Alongside this, the risk of miscarriage is also higher in the first three months, whether you’re travelling or not says the NHS.

For others, travelling in the last semester is challenging because you can become uncomfortable in your final months.

The ideal time frame to travel while pregnant is anywhere between four to six months, so your second trimester!

What are the risks of flying while pregnant?

Though flying isn’t harmful to pregnant people, you should be aware of certain risks.

The NHS says: “The chance of going into labour is naturally higher after 37 weeks (around 32 weeks if you’re carrying twins), and some airlines won’t let you fly towards the end of your pregnancy.”

It’s always good to check with the airline before booking your ticket!

Alongside this, if you are travelling longer than four hours you should be aware of the risk of blood clots.

This is also known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). To prevent this if you’re on an airplane make sure to drink plenty of water and get up to move around every 30 minutes.

You can even buy a pair of compression or support socks from the pharmacy if to prevent your legs swelling.

What do I need to be aware of while I’m on holiday?

If you have decided to go on holiday while pregnant, make sure to stay organised with any paperwork.

After reaching week 28 of pregnancy, your airline can ask you for a letter from your doctor to confirm your due date and to confirm you are fit to fly.

Usually you have to pay to get this letter and it can take several weeks to come through, so make sure to leave enough time to speak with your GP about this.