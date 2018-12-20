LIFESTYLE

Is This The World's Grossest Food?

Some of the world's most "disgusting" foods have been put on display at an exhibition in Los Angeles. From fish sperm to dead bat, visitors to the gallery can taste, smell and touch foods for a more "acquired taste".

