Honest opinions are the driving force of any workplace. They’re the reason we have meetings, brainstorming sessions, what we feed off for validation or help reassess our approach on projects. We like sharing them, and in the most part, receive them graciously enough.
Research by Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts shows most people see business trips as an opportunity to spend “quality time getting to know your colleagues and being able to connect as individuals.”
So if your colleagues overshare, it’s because they care. Sometimes a little too much...
We want our colleagues to be honest. The ideal office is one where everyone is free to speak what’s on their minds. On business trips, however, boundaries can get just a little bit too relaxed.
There’s something about being away together that makes people feel they ought to offer up a bit more of their real selves, and reach out.
Classic admissions made in those moments of downtime sincerity can include:
“Maybe we should do our separate thing this afternoon?” to the colleague you’ve just spent the past two days with.
“My baby did his first poo poo in the potty!” complete with video evidence.
“I used to think you were really annoying when you first joined!” to your former co-worker, now boss.
“When you presented yesterday, your voice reminded me of Marvin the Paranoid Android, in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”
“I’ve never noticed how fit you are. We should totally be gym buddies!” Okay, let’s file that under ‘Nope’.
So, there is such a thing as ‘over-sharing’. But worry not, being honest with your work colleagues can also be advantageous.
A study by CareerBuilder.com showed that nearly one third of workers who had an office romance ended up together. Meanwhile, a host of research also shows that your support and honesty towards your co-workers improves confidence, communication and team spirit.
It may even make you live a longer life. We kid you not.
At the end of the day, if someone on a work trip feels close enough to you to treat you like a friend, it can only be good news.
To find out more about how Crowne Plaza is changing the face of modern business travel, or to book a room, visit crowneplaza.com/