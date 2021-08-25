Twitter Had A Lot Of Fun With ITV News' Very Serious Report About The McDonald's Milkshake Shortage

Any McDonald’s regular knows that problems with the milkshake machine are all too common, but the tasty beverages made headline news this week when it was revealed there was a national shortage.
The fast food chain run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks in all its restaurants across the UK due to supply chain issues.
In response to the shortages, ITV News commissioned a very important report on Monday, in which correspondent Peter Smith was seen at a drive-thru asking for two strawberry milkshakes.
After being told there were none, he then headed out into the car park to speak to disappointed customers.
“We saw how the McDonald’s milkshake shortage was affecting others,” he could be heard saying, as one customer admitted he was “distraught” at the news.
The serious tone of the report prompted some hilarity on Twitter, with user @R_xchh tweeting a clip, which has now been viewed over one million times, joking: “ITV News making the McDonald’s milkshake shortage out like a global pandemic.”
There were lots of other hilarious reactions too...
The clip was even tweeted by the Accidental Partridge account, which picks up on moments that inadvertently channel the spirit of Steve Coogan’s comedy character.
McDonald’s milkshake fans will be relieved to hear that the chain is “working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible”.
A spokesperson has said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.
“We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience.”