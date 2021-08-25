Twitter Had A Lot Of Fun With ITV News' Very Serious Report About The McDonald's Milkshake Shortage

Any McDonald’s regular knows that problems with the milkshake machine are all too common, but the tasty beverages made headline news this week when it was revealed there was a national shortage.

The fast food chain run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks in all its restaurants across the UK due to supply chain issues.

In response to the shortages, ITV News commissioned a very important report on Monday, in which correspondent Peter Smith was seen at a drive-thru asking for two strawberry milkshakes.

After being told there were none, he then headed out into the car park to speak to disappointed customers.

“We saw how the McDonald’s milkshake shortage was affecting others,” he could be heard saying, as one customer admitted he was “distraught” at the news.