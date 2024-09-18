'I've Been Outed As A Swiftie': Wes Streeting Laughs Off Row Over Labour Freebies

Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Wes Streeting has tried to laugh off the row over freebies for Labour ministers after it emerged he received free tickets to see Taylor Swift last month.

The health secretary was given four tickets by the Football Association, with hospitality, to see the star perform at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

It comes amid controversy over Keir Starmer accepting more than £100,000-worth of benefits in kind, including thousands of pounds worth of suits, glasses and clothes for his wife from Labour donor Lord Alli.

According to Streeting’s register of MP’s interests, the Taylor Swift tickets from the FA were worth £1,160.

Asked about them at an event in London on Wednesday, he said: “I’m now outed as a Swiftie.

“But I think the important thing is transparency and accountability and that there are no conflicts of interest.

“That is why we have the transparent system that we have and I think that is a good thing.”

The prime minister earlier this week dodged questions about the clothes he and his wife had received from Lord Alli by insisting that no rules had been broken.

Advertisement

Asked what he would say to people who believe the couple should be paying for their own clothes, Starmer said: “It’s very important to me that the rules are followed. I’ve always said that. I said that before the election, I’ve reinforced it after the election.

“And that’s why, shortly after the election, my team reached out for advice on what declaration should be made so it’s in accordance with the rules. They then sought out for further advice more recently, as a result of which they made the relevant declarations.