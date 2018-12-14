British rapper J Hus has been sentenced to eight months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a knife.
J Hus - real name Momodou Jallow - was arrested near Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London, back in June, and charged with illegal possession of a knife.
Following his arrest, he was dropped from Wireless and pulled out of a scheduled appearance at the music festival TRNSMT, and was released on bail after pleading not guilty - a plea he eventually changed in October.
Six months on from his arrest, he appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, where a judge ruled that he would have to spend eight months in prison.
During the trial, J Hus told the court he “fully accepted his actions were careless”, stating: “I’m deeply sorry and regret my foolish actions.”
The court also heard J Hus has six previous convictions for 10 offences between 2011 and 2016, including a previous conviction for possession of a knife.
J Hus released his debut studio album ‘Common Sense’ last year, reaching number six in the UK chart.
The album received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, and ended up being nominated for the Mercury Music Prize, as well as Album Of The Year at this year’s Brit Awards.
J Hus was also a contender for Best British Breakthrough at the awards show, while his top 10 song ‘Did You See’ was also up for British Single Of The Year.
‘Did You See’ was also awarded Best Song at the 2017 Mobo Awards.