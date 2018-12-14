British rapper J Hus has been sentenced to eight months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a knife.

J Hus - real name Momodou Jallow - was arrested near Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London, back in June, and charged with illegal possession of a knife.

Following his arrest, he was dropped from Wireless and pulled out of a scheduled appearance at the music festival TRNSMT, and was released on bail after pleading not guilty - a plea he eventually changed in October.