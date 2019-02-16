You’d have thought that Ja Rule would be steering clear of festivals for life after being involved in the disastrous Fyre Festival, but it appears not. The US rapper has announced that he’s planning another fest as he declared that Fyre was the “most iconic festival that never was”.

Mindy Small via Getty Images Ja Rule

Playing off the name of his new talent booking service, Iconn, he said: ″I have plans to create the Iconnic music fest.” Ja Rule came under fire for his involvement and promotion of Fyre, which featured in two separate documentaries released by Hulu and Netflix last month.

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

The Fyre Festival promised partygoers gourmet meals, luxury suites and musical performances on a private island in the Bahamas, with VIP packages costing up to $250,000. But when crowds descended on the island, they were greeted by rain-soaked tents and cheese sandwiches. In March last year, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland was jailed for six years after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges linked to the festival. In July, he pleaded guilty to more counts of fraud related to another company he ran.