Love Island Winner Jack Fincham Sentenced To 6 Weeks In Prison

Jack Fincham pictured in 2022 Shane Anthony Sinclair via Getty Images

Former Love Island contestant Jack Fincham has been handed a prison sentence for being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Jack’s Cane Corso, Elvis, first bit and injured a runner in September 2022.

At the time, the man in question accepted an apology on the grounds that Jack would be cautioned and would attend a course in a responsible dog ownership.

Advertisement

The reality star was also told at the time that his dog must be muzzled and leashed in public.

However, over the summer, Jack was charged after a second incident involving his dog, for which he pleaded guilty at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Jack has now been sentenced to six weeks in prison, as well as a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to the man his dog first attacked in 2022.

Jack had already been serving a suspended sentence due to an unrelated driving offence during the first incident almost three years ago, which the presiding magistrate said was taken into account when considering a sentence.

Advertisement

It has also been made an order that the Cane Corso must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public places, and must not be left alone with anyone under the age of 16.

Jack Fincham with his ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer in the Love Island villa ITV

Jack first appeared on Love Island and 2018, where he was immediately coupled up with Dani Dyer.

The pair went on to win the show, and were together for around eight months when they returned to the UK.

Advertisement