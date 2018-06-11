The actor was found unresponsive at his California home on Friday. Authorities have told CNN that there are no signs of foul play.

Jackson Odell has died at the age of 20, the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed.

In a statement issued to TMZ, Jackson’s family described as a “a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul”.

“He had so much more to share,” they said. “Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

Numerous fans and famous faces have paid tribute on Twitter: