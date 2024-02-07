Jacob Elordi Has Been Accused Of Grabbing A Journalist By The Throat In A Joke Gone Wrong

Jacob Elordi is being investigated by NSW police over an alleged assault Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

A content producer from an Australian radio station has alleged that Jacob Elordi, 26, ‘intimidated him’ and ‘grabbed him by the throat’ in an altercation in Sydney this past weekend.

The producer, Joshua Fox, 32, has said he was sent to a hotel where Elordi was socialising with friends to make a video for his radio station.

Advertisement

According to an audio recording released of the event, Fox approached Elordi for an impromptu interview as he was leaving the hotel, and introduced himself as a KIIS 106.5 FM radio employee.

Fox says he asked Elordi to fill up an empty container with his “bathwater” as a gift for KIIS 106.5 host, Jackie O.

Elordi fans will be aware that this is a reference to a scene in the film Saltburn, in which Elordi’s character Felix masturbates into a bath only for his friend Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, to secretly drink some of the bathwater as it drains away.

“You’re kidding” replied the Elvis star, before asking Fox not to film him. He appears to decline the offer and the recording ends.

Advertisement

However, in an interview with Fox on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, the producer has since alleged that a physical altercation ensued.

“He [Elordi] kind of gets up in my face”, Fox told KIIS 106.5 hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O. Fox further claimed that Elordi and his friends cornered him and demanded he delete the footage.

Fox claims that he refused, wanting to preserve evidence of the alleged altercation, and Elordi reportedly became aggressive.

“A switch went off and he’s become quite aggressive... Jacob flips and pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat”, Fox continued in his on-air interview.

No charges have so far been filed and police in New South Wales confirmed they’re investigating an alleged assault, but that the older man was not injured in the altercation.

Advertisement