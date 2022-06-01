Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on the Oscars red carpet earlier this year David Livingston via Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith has said she hopes her husband Will can “reconcile” with Chris Rock following their altercation at this year’s Oscars.

Back in March, Chris was a guest presenter during the Oscars ceremony, during which the comic made a joke about Jada’s shaved head.

Following the comment, Will came on stage and slapped the comic, urging him to keep “my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.

The clip quickly became talked about all over the globe, with the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star resigning from the Film Academy shortly afterwards, and Oscars organisers banning Will from the event for the next 10 years.

Chris Rock and Will Smith on stage at the Oscars Myung Chun via Getty Images

In the latest episode of her web series Red Table Talk, Jada dedicated the conversation to alopecia, the hair loss condition she has previously spoken about being affected by.

“This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia,” she began. “Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories.

“I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Jada added: “Now, about Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Jada and Will at an Oscars after-party Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Will, who was awarded Best Actor for his role in King Richard just minutes after the slap incident, later apologised for his actions.

In a statement announcing his resignation from the Oscars Academy, he said: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.

“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.